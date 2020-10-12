Global  
 

Mumbai power outage: Electricity supply resumes in most areas, train services restored, CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe

Zee News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
In a major relief for lakhs of Mumbaikars, local trains and other essentials services resumed after around two hours as the city suffered a power outage due to some technical problems.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News

Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News 01:17

 Mumbai screeched to a halt on Monday morning as large parts of the city and its suburbs experienced massive power disruptions. Several trains were held up and traffic signals stopped functioning in many areas as a result. According to reports, hospitals didn't witness any disruptions but authorities...

