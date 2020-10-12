Mumbai power outage: Electricity supply resumes in most areas, train services restored, CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe
Monday, 12 October 2020 () In a major relief for lakhs of Mumbaikars, local trains and other essentials services resumed after around two hours as the city suffered a power outage due to some technical problems.
Mumbai screeched to a halt on Monday morning as large parts of the city and its suburbs experienced massive power disruptions. Several trains were held up and traffic signals stopped functioning in many areas as a result. According to reports, hospitals didn't witness any disruptions but authorities...
Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai have led to severe water logging on roads and railway tracks. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and..