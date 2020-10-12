Will virtually inaugurate Durga pujas this year: Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Babul Supriyo slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after state police manhandled a Sikh man during a protest. "Mamata Banerjee's government meets all criteria to invoke Article 356 (President's rule) in the State. She has made West Bengal a hub of terrorists," said Babul Supriyo.
For the first time in the recent history of Gujarat, there will be no 'Garba' during the Navratri festival due to COVID-19. But a Garba dancer in Ahmedabad has come up with something new. He has designed a special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume, which is made of plastic. "Though govt has banned Garba, I wanted to thank COVID-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, etc. by depicting them on PPE-themed Garba dress," said Anuj Mudaliyar, Choreographer and Designer. However, the Gujarat government has banned Garba completely but has allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddess Durga.
For centuries the shrine of Chandsa Baba in Midnapur district of West Bengal has served as a cynosure of unification between myriad faiths practiced in India. No matter which caste or community they belong to, devotees bow their head before the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Situated in the Ballavpur Mirza Moholla area of Midnapur district, the holy site is thronged by a number of devotees every year. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur. During his entire life he worked for the well being of humanity and promoted love and brotherhood. In 1980, after the demise of the sufi saint, a shrine was built in his honour by one his Hindu disciples Chamaat Kumar Setua, so as to spread the message of saint and promote camaraderie among the people of different faiths. Since ages, the Sufi Saints like Chandsa Baba have propagated the message of spiritualism and harmony in our country and their teachings are still playing a significant role in binding different faiths together.
Protesters blocked railway tracks at Pundooah railway station in WB and demanded train services on October 11 demanding train services claiming that they face difficulty in commuting by special trains during the lockdown. Some special trains are being run exclusively for railway employees while common passengers have to manage their travelling in the limited number of trains running due to the pandemic. Protesting against the travelling exclusivity, passengers at Pundooah railway station have stopped the rail service by putting a huge stone on the railway line.