Will virtually inaugurate Durga pujas this year: Mamata Banerjee

Shrine of Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba in Midnapur attract all faiths



For centuries the shrine of Chandsa Baba in Midnapur district of West Bengal has served as a cynosure of unification between myriad faiths practiced in India. No matter which caste or community they belong to, devotees bow their head before the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Situated in the Ballavpur Mirza Moholla area of Midnapur district, the holy site is thronged by a number of devotees every year. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur. During his entire life he worked for the well being of humanity and promoted love and brotherhood. In 1980, after the demise of the sufi saint, a shrine was built in his honour by one his Hindu disciples Chamaat Kumar Setua, so as to spread the message of saint and promote camaraderie among the people of different faiths. Since ages, the Sufi Saints like Chandsa Baba have propagated the message of spiritualism and harmony in our country and their teachings are still playing a significant role in binding different faiths together.

