Will virtually inaugurate Durga pujas this year: Mamata Banerjee

IndiaTimes Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would be virtually inaugurating Durga pujas this year from the state secretariat.
