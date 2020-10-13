Global  
 

Sonia Gandhi plaque missing from Atal tunnel Congress issues ultimatum

Mid-Day Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Congress has issued an ultimatum of 15 days to reinstall the plaque of party chief Sonia Gandhi who laid the foundation stone of the Rohtang Tunnel project in 2010 when the UPA was in power.

The Congress said that Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel project on June 28, 2010, at Dhoondi in Manali,...
