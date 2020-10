Eknath Khadse's navratri 'beat' for BJP? Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Speculations are rife that estranged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Eknath Khadse, will dump the saffron outfit during the auspicious period of Navratri and join the state's ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). But the BJP is hopeful of retaining the leader who has been loyal to it through thick and thin.



