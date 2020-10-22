Global  
 

Eknath Khadse blames his exit solely on Fadnavis

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Former Maharashtra minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse quit the party on Wednesday and is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday. He blamed his exit on former chief minister and now opposition leader in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.

Khadse has been estranged from...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Eknath Khadse quits BJP to join NCP, accuses Fadnavis of ‘low-level politics’

Eknath Khadse quits BJP to join NCP, accuses Fadnavis of ‘low-level politics’ 04:16

 Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realized that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never get justice". He also accused Fadnavis of playing "dirty politics" with him. The veteran leader...

