Eknath Khadse blames his exit solely on Fadnavis
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Former Maharashtra minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse quit the party on Wednesday and is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday. He blamed his exit on former chief minister and now opposition leader in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.
Khadse has been estranged from...
