By end 2023, go from Delhi to Katra in less than 7 hours
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () By 2023 Diwali, people can travel by road from Delhi to Katra (Maa Vaishno Devi) via Amritsar in less than seven hours. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated bids for the first 160 km out of the 634-km greenfield expressway project, which will take off from the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) near Bahadurgarh.
Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple. Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura. "We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of COVID-19. We are also using ayurvedic sanitiser. Circles have been made to ensure social distancing," said CEO of Chhattarpur Mandir.
The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic. Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially. "Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders. Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker. 'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.
The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers. In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad. Kangana shared a video and called herself 'Bollywood's first ever legitimate action heroine'. The Queen actor has put out the one-minute video clip on her social media handles. Video shows Kangana doing a range of exercise routines - from kickboxing to floor exercises. Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is all set to go on floors by the end of this year. Kangana's other film Dhaakad promises to be a high-octane action drama. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali.
Potters in Kanpur are making earthen diyas and other products ahead of upcoming festivals. They are facing hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic. Potters are hopeful that this Diwali festival will bring joy.
Punjab's famous 'Langoor Mela' began at Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar on October 17. Larger number of devotees gathered to offer their prayers at the temple. The temple is famous to fulfil the wish of the parents who want children. After fulfilling the wish, the male child brought here in a dress like langoor. "Those who don't have a child, they pray to Lord Hanuman. When their wish is fulfilled, male child is dressed up like a langoor and brought here," priest Bhagwan Sahay told ANI. However, social distancing norms were violated at the temple.
Government is cheating farmers and playing politics over stubble, said a farmer after burning crop residue that includes stubble. The practice deteriorates air quality, every year and Punjab is once again at the epicenter of it. "Farmers are burning crop residue under compulsion. Our children are also breathing this air. If government gives us subsidy as per NGT (National Green Tribunal) provisions, then no farmer will burn stubble," a farmer in Amritsar added.Over the last few years, the national capital has been battling severe air pollution due to stubble burning incidents.
Part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram on Saturday night. At least two people were injured in the accident which occurred at Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk. Three girders, recently installed between two pillars, collapsed. NHAI team reached the spot to assess the situation and the area has been sealed off. Additional District Commissioner (ADC), Prashant Panwar said "We got to know about the incident at around 10:30 pm. Two people have suffered minor injuries. So far, there is no report of casualty. We have cordoned off the area. NDRF team has reached the site. We have also diverted the traffic."
