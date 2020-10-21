Global  
 

PM Modi lauds police forces on Police Commemoration Day

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid obeisances to the slain police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation. He expressed gratitude to the police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, for performing their duties with utmost diligence.
