Union Cabinet approves adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, a government spokesperson said. Briefing the press after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the move will help establish all the three tiers of grassroots-level democracy in Jammu and Kashmir like in other parts of the country.
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood. Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here. Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy...
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Amid the border tension at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the matter."Did you hear him say anything on China, have you heard him say the word China over the last couple of months? Why do you think he's not saying it, because he doesn't want to take the attention of the people of this country to face that China has occupied our land. The Chinese has occupied 1200 square kilometer of our territory. I ask the Prime Minister when you are planning to remove the Chinese from Bharat Mata's territory? That is the most important issue right now," said Rahul Gandhi. Several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between the two countries have yet to yield a solution over border dispute.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar should meet with Chief Minister of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana every month to find a solution to the menace of pollution. ‘This issue is important and cannot be handled at that level. I appealed to the centre to have monthly meetings with the Chief Ministers of UP, Delhi, Punjab Haryana regarding this issue, and work in a systematic and dedicated manner with fixed deadlines,’ Kejriwal added. Kejriwal also said that he does not agree with Javadekar’s claim that it would take at least 4 years to tackle pollution. He said that India’s engineers and scientists have found ways to curb stubble burning but there is a lack of political will to implement those steps. ‘Stubble is a huge liability right now. We can convert it into an opportunity. There is only one condition: Do we have the political will? Or will we politicise this as well?’ he asked. Kejriwal said that many factories in Punjab use stubble to produce coal and even pay farmers for it. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar claimed that Delhi-NCR does not face pollution for nearly six months since 2016. "In 2016, 250 days used to have bad air quality in Delhi-NCR area, today only 180 days are of bad air. So, probably, we observe no pollution days for 6 months. While addressing a video conference, the Union Minister said, "Try to eliminate personnel vehicle from your life and use public transport and we can use electrical vehicle." Prakash Javadekar also asked people to download (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) SAMEER app. "I appeal to everyone to download an app, 'SAMEER' it will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark," said Prakash Javadekar
Billboards have been put up at several locations in Srinagar ahead of two-day 'National Symposium'. 'National Symposium' is being organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art in collaboration with the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22 and 23. The two-day 'National Symposium' will be focusing on memories of 22 October 1947 (Black Day). The symposium will bring forth historical narrative of the day observed to mark Kashmir's invasion by Pakistan post independence that led to thousands of killings.
Hailing from a small village in Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a 21-year-old girl is keeping her father's legacy alive by carry forwarding the art of calligraphy. Rani Meesaqun Nabi's love for calligraphy began at a young age by watching her father doing calligraphy. According to Rani, she pledged that she will never let her father's art die and started calligraphy. "Apart from being a teacher, my father was a calligraphy artist and papier-mache." That's how it all started in the first place," she said. A self-taught calligrapher, Meesaqun is a student of BUMS in Srinagar. Calligraphy is an ancient writing technique using flat edged pens to create artistic lettering using thick and thin lines depending on the direction of the stroke.
Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces killed one more unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, taking the total count of terrorists killed to..
