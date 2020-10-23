Global  
 

COVID-19: Mumbai sees decline in active cases, growth rate

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
With more than 7,500 cases ob Thursday, Maharashtra's total tally went up to 16.25 lakh cases as the recovery rate crossed 88 per cent. While the number of active cases dropped, Mumbai had nearly 1,500 fresh cases and with another 49 COVID-related fatalities, the city's death toll is now approaching the 10,000-mark.

Officials...
