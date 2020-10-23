COVID-19: Mumbai sees decline in active cases, growth rate
Friday, 23 October 2020 () With more than 7,500 cases ob Thursday, Maharashtra's total tally went up to 16.25 lakh cases as the recovery rate crossed 88 per cent. While the number of active cases dropped, Mumbai had nearly 1,500 fresh cases and with another 49 COVID-related fatalities, the city's death toll is now approaching the 10,000-mark.
With 55,838 new COVID-19 cases, the virus has now infected 77,06,946 people in India on October 22. As many as 702 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,16,616. Total active..