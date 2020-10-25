Global  
 

Opportunists unleashed organised violence in name of anti-CAA protests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Dusshera address

Zee News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat in his customary Vijayadashami speech, listed out various noteworthy incidents that took place in the last one year. The RSS chief spoke on issues like anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, India-China border conflict at Ladakh, Article 370 among others issues. 
