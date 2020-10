Indians condemn Paris horror Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Muslim intellectuals and activists from Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) held a webinar on Sunday, condemning the beheading of a school teacher, Samuel Paty, in Paris. The speakers held a two-minute silence in respect for Paty.



France is witnessing protests over the death of Paty, a history teacher who was beheaded

