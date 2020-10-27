Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India, US sign defence agreement to share military technology, satellite data

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
India and the US on Tuesday inked a landmark defence agreement that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information between the two countries.

The signing of the long-negotiated Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) during the third edition of the 2+2 dialogue...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nano Bug military drone on display at Army Warfighting Experiment demonstration [Video]

Nano Bug military drone on display at Army Warfighting Experiment demonstration

Britain is in a "very real race" with its enemies for technological advantageon the battlefield, the Defence Secretary has warned. Ben Wallace said newarmed forces equipment needs to be "threat-driven"..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
How can India be made safer for women? [Video]

How can India be made safer for women?

The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country.The case has also..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
China increased military near LAC, going to bring in more weapons: Tibet Parliamentarian in-exile [Video]

China increased military near LAC, going to bring in more weapons: Tibet Parliamentarian in-exile

Commenting on the current situation of Indo-China border in Ladakh, Tibetan activist, Tenzin Tsundue said, "Media reports saying that the Chinese side reinforced their soldiers on the Ladakh border, so..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian military to get access to US satellite data as Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue

 The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) pact would enhance the geospatial cooperation between both US and India and it is...
Zee News


Tweets about this