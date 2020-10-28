Global  
 

First 'Blue Moon' in two years will light up the sky on October 31

Mid-Day Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
First 'Blue Moon' in two years will light up the sky on October 31The year 2020 will see the occurrence of a rare phenomenon — the blue moon— on October 31. This is the first time that a blue moon will occur since it last appeared twice in the year 2018, on January 31 and March 31.

Although the phrase "once in a blue moon" is commonly used to describe a rare occurrence, the term, in its...
