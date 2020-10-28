First 'Blue Moon' in two years will light up the sky on October 31
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () The year 2020 will see the occurrence of a rare phenomenon — the blue moon— on October 31. This is the first time that a blue moon will occur since it last appeared twice in the year 2018, on January 31 and March 31.
31st October, 2020, will witness a rare blue moon event. When 2 full moons fall in the same calendar month, the second full moon is called a blue moon. Since this is a rare occurence, the phrase once in a blue moon describes an event or phenomenon that happens after long gaps in time.
