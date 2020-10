Jews And Muslims Make Light Out Of Darkness – OpEd Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the tragic Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, the worst attack on a synagogue in the history of the United States.



Several months later, on March 15, 2019 another tragic mass murder of 51 Muslims in two Christchurch, New Zealand mosques occurred and the Jewish Federation of... Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the tragic Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, the worst attack on a synagogue in the history of the United States.Several months later, on March 15, 2019 another tragic mass murder of 51 Muslims in two Christchurch, New Zealand mosques occurred and the Jewish Federation of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this