Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother REACTS to MNS threat for 'insulting' Marathi language, says 'Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him' Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother Rita Bhattacharya has said that Maharashtra has given a lot of love to their family, and there is no way her son intended to insult the state. πŸ‘“ View full article