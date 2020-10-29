|
Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020: Muslims remember and celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020 or Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated today by the Muslims across the World. While Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations have already started in Saudi Arab, it will be celebrated in the subcontinent tomorrow.
