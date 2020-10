Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020: Significance, date and Twitter wishes on celebration Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and it is commemorated in the third month of Islamic calendar, also known as Rabi'al-awwal. In some parts of the world, Mawlid term is used which means 'to give birth' in Arabic. 👓 View full article