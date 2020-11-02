MP bypolls: SC stays EC order revoking star campaigner status of ex-CM Kamal Nath
Monday, 2 November 2020 () The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Election Commission order which revoked "star campaigner" status of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for model code violation during the campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.
EC revokes 'star campaigner' status for Kamal Nath; Posters of French President appear on Mumbai road; States to form committees to oversee vaccination drive; LeT behind BJP workers killing, Gupkar netas condemn murder; PM on 2-day Gujarat visit, inaugurates projects; Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude...
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 01 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it. He said, "I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language. I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that."
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has clarified that he neither addressed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as a dog nor he will do so. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia told that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor I will do so, people of Ashok Nagar are witness to this," said Nath. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that Kamal Nath called him a dog in a public rally in MP's Ashok Nagar.
Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.
Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Kamla Nath who is in the middle of controversy for his speeches ahead of bypolls in the state, took a sharp jibe at BJP. "They'll (BJP) talk about buying you but they don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP's voters aren't...Not applicable to you but I say at other places, if they offer you money take it but take decision to safeguard future," said Kamal Nath. Earlier on October 30, Election Commission had revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violations of Model Code of Conduct.The bypolls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to take place on November 3.
