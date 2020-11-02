Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC stays EC order revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for MP bypolls

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In a relief to Kamal Nath, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission and stayed its order of withdrawing star campaigner status of the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: EC revokes Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status in MP over violation of codes

EC revokes Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status in MP over violation of codes 01:07

 Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath [Video]

MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
MP Bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP are not', says Kamla Nath [Video]

MP Bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP are not', says Kamla Nath

Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Kamla Nath who is in the middle of controversy for his speeches ahead of bypolls in the state, took a sharp jibe at BJP. "They'll (BJP)..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
EC's action against Kamal Nath is 'unfair', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

EC's action against Kamal Nath is 'unfair', says Digvijaya Singh

Senior leader of Congress party, Digvijaya Singh raised question mark over Election Commission's action against former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath. "It's a strange order. After an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: EC revokes Kamal Nath's star campaigner status

 The Election Commission of India today revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath citing repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct by him...
IndiaTimes

Election Commission revokes Congress leader Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple model code violations

 The Election Commission on Friday revoked senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple...
Zee News

MP bypolls: EC cracks whip on ex-CM Kamal Nath, revokes his ‘star campaigner’ status
Indian Express


Tweets about this