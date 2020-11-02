SC stays EC order revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for MP bypolls
Monday, 2 November 2020 () In a relief to Kamal Nath, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission and stayed its order of withdrawing star campaigner status of the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A....
Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly...
Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Kamla Nath who is in the middle of controversy for his speeches ahead of bypolls in the state, took a sharp jibe at BJP. "They'll (BJP)..