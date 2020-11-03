Mumbai: Sameet Thakkar, rearrested for derogatory remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, sent to police custody
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family on social media, was granted bail by a Nagpur Court on Monday.
However, soon after getting bail, Thakkar was rearrested by Mumbai Police. He was produced before a court...
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami flashed victory sign after he was taken from Alibaug Police Station on November 04. Mumbai Police earlier arrested Goswami from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case. As he was taken away by the police, Goswami said, "People will fight, and...
The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from Kandivali East Constituency in Mumbai, Atul Bhatkhalkar have wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to..
Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11..