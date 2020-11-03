Global  
 

Mumbai: Sameet Thakkar, rearrested for derogatory remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, sent to police custody

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family on social media, was granted bail by a Nagpur Court on Monday.

However, soon after getting bail, Thakkar was rearrested by Mumbai Police. He was produced before a court...
