Supreme Court refuses to entertain bail plea of man arrested over tweets on Uddhav Thackeray
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for bail of a man who was last month arrested from Gujarat for posting allegedly objectionable comments in tweets against *Maharashtra* Chief Minister* Uddhav Thackeray* and his minister-son, *Aaditya Thackeray*.
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources