Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court refuses to entertain bail plea of man arrested over tweets on Uddhav Thackeray

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for bail of a man who was last month arrested from Gujarat for posting allegedly objectionable comments in tweets against *Maharashtra* Chief Minister* Uddhav Thackeray* and his minister-son, *Aaditya Thackeray*.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail [Video]

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court. The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian. KK..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami [Video]

‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published
I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me on issues I disagree: Arnab Goswami [Video]

I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me on issues I disagree: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami released on interim bail after Supreme Court's order on Nov 11. He got arrested in an abetment to suicide case. While speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami said, "It was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Offensive posts: Sameet Thakkar granted bail by Mumbai court after SC refuses to entertain plea

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for bail of a man who was last month arrested from Gujarat for posting allegedly objectionable comments...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu