Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress misses mark as BJP gains in Bihar polls

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Congress leaders say while it's early to comment on the outcome of counting trends but the BJP is more comfortable on seats fought by the Congress. Also, the RJD despite being popular, could not get the popular votes as per trends till 12 noon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande

Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande 02:15

 Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress Observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar with thumping majority."Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Karnataka or any other state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) runs...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Voters of MP will support truth and will safeguard future of state: Kamal Nath [Video]

Voters of MP will support truth and will safeguard future of state: Kamal Nath

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on November 10 said that he is confident that voters of Madhya Pradesh will support truth and will safeguard the future of the state. "I am confident of the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will support the truth and will safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
Bihar results: NDA leads on 97 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 82 [Video]

Bihar results: NDA leads on 97 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 82

As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president [Video]

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

Martin Vizcarra says he will not challenge decision, as protesters take to streets to condemn impeachment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:38Published
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Celebrating note ban akin to cutting cake on victims' graves: Sena

 In a caustic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said "celebrating" the fourth anniversary of demonetisation because of which many people "committed..
IndiaTimes

MP bypolls results 2020: Imarti Devi claims victory; calls it voters' reply to Kamal Nath's 'Item' jibe

 Imarti Devi said that "It is understood in the initial trend that BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh, people are responding to the abuses that Kamal Nath has told..
DNA
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate [Video]

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted that the Mahagathbandhan would outshine the NDA with some even projecting a clear majority for the Opposition. Supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face of the Opposition alliance, gathered outside his residence, ready to celebrate if the exit polls are proven true. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

RJD supporters in a celebratory mood, extend support in unique way [Video]

RJD supporters in a celebratory mood, extend support in unique way

Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence ahead of result declaration of Bihar assembly constituencies. A father-son duo from Samastipur village came all the way to Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna along with fish. Kundan Kumar Sahni said, "As fishes mark 'good luck,' we have brought it. This time, people want a change, therefore its 100% then 'Mahaghatbandhan' will win." RJD supporters held Tejashwi Yadav's picture in hands outside former's residence. Counting of votes for 243 seats is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Bihar results: We are losing due to COVID impact, says KC Tyagi on initial trends [Video]

Bihar results: We are losing due to COVID impact, says KC Tyagi on initial trends

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on November 10 said that NDA is losing only due to COVID-19 impact. "A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we are losing only due to COVID-19 impact," said Tyagi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar polls: BJP won't be able to poach any Mahagathbandhan MLA, says Congress observer [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP won't be able to poach any Mahagathbandhan MLA, says Congress observer

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said, "Bihar is considered the most self-respecting state in country. People of Bihar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief [Video]

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that the Indian National Congress is part of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. Abdullah's comments came after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers [Video]

Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers

Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

As A Result Of COVID-19 Deaths Navajo Trail To The Polls Turned Arizona Blue - But The Battle Over Voter Suppression Continues

As A Result Of COVID-19 Deaths Navajo Trail To The Polls Turned Arizona Blue - But The Battle Over Voter Suppression Continues Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As citizens across the country walked, drove, marched, ran, danced-and even did group motorcycle rides-to polling...
WorldNews

Counting begins for Bihar polls; results may be delayed due to additional poll stations
IndiaTimes

Myanmar: Suu Kyi's NLD party claims victory in polls

 Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) is on its way to secure a majority in Myanmar's parliament despite criticism that thousands of Rohingya...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •The AgeIndian Express