Congress misses mark as BJP gains in Bihar polls
Congress leaders say while it's early to comment on the outcome of counting trends but the BJP is more comfortable on seats fought by the Congress. Also, the RJD despite being popular, could not get the popular votes as per trends till 12 noon.
