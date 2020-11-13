Global  
 

India suffers when decisions are taken just on the basis of ideology, ignoring national interest: PM Modi

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
India suffers when decisions are taken under the burden of ideology, ignoring national interest and the unity of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday while addressing students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. "One thing that has done a great deal of harm to the democratic system of our country is to give...
News video: ‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students

‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students 07:11

 PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot...

