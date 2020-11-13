Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14, Day 35, Live Updates: Nikki Tamboli nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu for disrespecting her

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
While yesterday, we saw Aly Goni winning the Dance to Survive task and becoming the new captain of the house, in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will BB bringing two pinjras or jails in the house and ask contestants, who should go in this cell and post that we saw a lot drama in the house.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake 08:20

 The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task. While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin Bhasin’s doll ‘Dollu’ to save Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli had to sacrifice her mother’s blanket...

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli accuses Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her without her consent; wants him to be in jail

 Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli accuses her friend, Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her without her consent and nominates him to be in jail. Check out the whole...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli expresses anger towards Jaan Kumar Sanu for getting easily influenced

 In this Unseen Undekha clip, we witness Nikki Tamboli telling Jaan Kumar Sanu off for getting easily influenced by other housemates, and not being his authentic...
Mid-Day

Trending Entertainment News Today: Nikki Tamboli schools Jaan Kumar Sanu, Suriya opens up on Soorarai Pottru, Mirzapur 3 greenlit

 From Nikki Tamboli schooling Jaan Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 14 and Suriya opens up on Soorarai Pottru to Kaun Banega Crorepati 12'd Rs. 7 crore jackpot question...
Bollywood Life