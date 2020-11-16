Global  
 

Congress has to acknowledge that it is on a decline: Kapil Sibal

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter seeking sweeping reforms in the party, has again questioned the functioning of the party leadership.

Contending that he was "compelled to speak publicly" as there is "no forum in the party to discuss party issues", he said that the Congress...
