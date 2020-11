You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Rahul Proposes To Disha On Her Birthday; Housemates Party All Night For Captaincy



Bigg Boss 14 host the biggest party of the year. A new captaincy task was introduced in the house. Also, the nominations tasks continued. Here are highlights of the 11th November episodes. Credit: desimartini Duration: 06:27 Published 5 days ago Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat



After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 08:15 Published 1 week ago Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns



Last episode of Bigg Boss saw yet another huge fight- this time between Eijaz and Pavitra. Pavitra accused Eijaz of being ungrateful and also called him a chameleon. Aly Goni entered the house as a.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 06:14 Published 2 weeks ago