Stolen bronze idols of Lord Ram, Sita returned to Tamil Nadu from UK Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel on Wednesday handed over 13th century bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman and goddess Sita to the Tamil Nadu government at the ASI headquarters here, restituting the artifacts which were stolen over 20 years ago.



On September 15, London Metropolitan Police had handed over the... 👓 View full article

