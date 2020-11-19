Lorry slips and falls off Konkan Railway's Ro-Ro train, no injuries
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
For the first time since its launch in 1999, a lorry slipped and fell off *Konkan* Railway’s popular Roll On-Roll Off (Ro-Ro) train on Wednesday night between Khed and *Ratnagiri* stations. No injuries were reported. The incident led to the delay of other passenger trains.
Confirming the incident, Konkan Railway spokesperson...
