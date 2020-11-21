Celebrated IAS couple, Tina Dabi and Athar Amir, files for divorce Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The celebrated civil servant couple of Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC civil service examination in 2015 and Athar Amir, a UPSC topper from Kashmir, recently filed for divorce in Jaipur.



The couple married in 2018 soon after their romance and love story made national headlines. Tina, who was the topper of UPSC Civil Services Exam... 👓 View full article

