Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan cadre IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan to separate

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Rajasthan cadre IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan has filed for divorce at a family court in Jaipur. The 2016-batch IAS toppers got married in Jaipur on March 20, 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Celebrated IAS couple, Tina Dabi and Athar Amir, files for divorce

 Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC civil service examination in 2015 and Athar Amir, who secured the second position in the same exam, recently filed for divorce.
Zee News