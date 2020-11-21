Rajasthan cadre IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan to separate
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Rajasthan cadre IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan has filed for divorce at a family court in Jaipur. The 2016-batch IAS toppers got married in Jaipur on March 20, 2018.
