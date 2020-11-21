Rajasthan cadre IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan to separate Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rajasthan cadre IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan has filed for divorce at a family court in Jaipur. The 2016-batch IAS toppers got married in Jaipur on March 20, 2018. 👓 View full article

