Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020



As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46 Published 13 hours ago

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020



Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43 Published 13 hours ago