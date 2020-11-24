Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rain lashes Chennai as Cyclone Nivar expected to cross TN, Puducherry coasts

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
With Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of Wednesday, rains lashed parts of Chennai on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the cyclone warning centre, the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates 02:14

 Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar' [Video]

Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

The parts of Chennai received rainfall on November 24. The city received rainfall ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar' [Video]

Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar [Video]

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published