Rain lashes Chennai as Cyclone Nivar expected to cross TN, Puducherry coasts
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () With Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of Wednesday, rains lashed parts of Chennai on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
