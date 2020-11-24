Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar to intensify into severe storm in 12 hours: MHA

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is centred about 380 km east by southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

Sharing the information based on inputs received from the India Meteorological Department...
