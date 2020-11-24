Cyclone Nivar to intensify into severe storm in 12 hours: MHA
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is centred about 380 km east by southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.
Sharing the information based on inputs received from the India Meteorological Department...
#CycloneNivar...
Storm warning cage no 3 has been installed at Puducherry port. Depression over South West Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and..
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very..