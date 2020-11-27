Chennai: 'Why we heaved a sigh of relief after cyclone Nivar struck'
Friday, 27 November 2020 () The memories of the destruction caused by Cyclone Vardah and the 2015 floods began to haunt Chennai residents when IMD forecast Cyclone Nivar to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm at an estimated speed of 120-130kmph gusting to 145kmph. But unlike Vardah or Gaja that left a trail of destruction, Nivar, though a very severe cyclonic storm, spared Chennai and the rest of the northern districts it crossed on Wednesday night.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26.Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu government, Dr Atulya Misra spoke on Cyclone Nivar....
DravidaMunnetraKazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin visited Velachery area in Chennai on Nov 26 to review the situation in water-logged residential areas that got affected due to cyclone 'Nivar'. Stalin..