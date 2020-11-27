Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chennai: 'Why we heaved a sigh of relief after cyclone Nivar struck'

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The memories of the destruction caused by Cyclone Vardah and the 2015 floods began to haunt Chennai residents when IMD forecast Cyclone Nivar to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm at an estimated speed of 120-130kmph gusting to 145kmph. But unlike Vardah or Gaja that left a trail of destruction, Nivar, though a very severe cyclonic storm, spared Chennai and the rest of the northern districts it crossed on Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar: 'Need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed', informs Tamil Nadu govt

Cyclone Nivar: 'Need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed', informs Tamil Nadu govt 01:55

 As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26.Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu government, Dr Atulya Misra spoke on Cyclone Nivar....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar hits eastern India [Video]

Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar hits eastern India

Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar makes landfall in eastern India's Chennai.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; CMs visit affected areas [Video]

Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; CMs visit affected areas

Slammed by the severe cyclonic storm Nivar early Thursday, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive another spell of very heavy rainfall as a fresh low pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published
Cyclone Nivar: MK Stalin visits water-logged residential areas of Chennai [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: MK Stalin visits water-logged residential areas of Chennai

DravidaMunnetraKazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin visited Velachery area in Chennai on Nov 26 to review the situation in water-logged residential areas that got affected due to cyclone 'Nivar'. Stalin..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published