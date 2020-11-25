Congress lost its chanakya in Ahmed Patel, we, our guiding light: Uddhav Thackeray
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar today condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, lauding him as a "guiding light" and hailing his contribution towards the Congress.
Mr Thackeray said Ahmed Patel played a prominent role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),...
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress,...
Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and his party leader Ahmed Patel and said that the commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else. "He was a..
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25,..