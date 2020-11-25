Congress lost its chanakya in Ahmed Patel, we, our guiding light: Uddhav Thackeray

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else: Sibal



Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and his party leader Ahmed Patel and said that the commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else. "He was a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 5 minutes ago Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications



Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 6 hours ago ‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20 Published on October 16, 2020