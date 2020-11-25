Global  
 

Congress lost its chanakya in Ahmed Patel, we, our guiding light: Uddhav Thackeray

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar today condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, lauding him as a "guiding light" and hailing his contribution towards the Congress.

Mr Thackeray said Ahmed Patel played a prominent role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ahmed Patel's absence will leave huge void in lives of Congress people: Hardik Patel

Ahmed Patel's absence will leave huge void in lives of Congress people: Hardik Patel 02:00

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress,...

