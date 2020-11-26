Global  
 

How Ahmed Patel rose up the ranks in Congress

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
A picture of 1985 says it all. It shows Ahmed Patel with Arun Singh and Oscar Fernandes in a single frame along with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi while taking oath as the parliamentary secretary. It was this stint which drew Patel close to the Gandhi family, as he rose up the ranks to become a silent operator from behind...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ahmed Patel's absence will leave huge void in lives of Congress people: Hardik Patel

Ahmed Patel's absence will leave huge void in lives of Congress people: Hardik Patel 02:00

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress,...

