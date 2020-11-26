How Ahmed Patel rose up the ranks in Congress

Thursday, 26 November 2020 () A picture of 1985 says it all. It shows Ahmed Patel with Arun Singh and Oscar Fernandes in a single frame along with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi while taking oath as the parliamentary secretary. It was this stint which drew Patel close to the Gandhi family, as he rose up the ranks to become a silent operator from behind...
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress,...
The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November..