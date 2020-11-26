Global  
 

From barbed wires to mud trolleys Delhi Police innovate tactics to stop farmers

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
At Singhu border the Delhi Police were seen putting barbed wires and Boulder barricades to stop farmers trolleys heading towards the national capital.

The city police force are using innovative tactics by putting up trolleys filled with mud, pile of boulders, in order to put a break to farmers' efforts to march to Delhi to...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers 01:45

 In the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers. Proper barricading is also being done and police are ready to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Delhi Police have rejected...

