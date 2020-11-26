Global  
 

Constitution Day: Rajnath Singh, Om Birla wish citizens, Prez leads Preamble reading

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the Constitution Day on Thursday.

The President of India tweeted about this development earlier today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the...
News video: India's ancient books have mention of democratic values: President Kovind

India's ancient books have mention of democratic values: President Kovind 02:09

 While addressing at the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on November 25, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "I am glad that the Indian government since 2015, has taken the decision to celebrate Constitution Day on every 26th of November." "Today, when democratic...

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. The event was organised via video..

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on November 18 said that country's Constitution is essential in building 'New India'. He said, "Constitution teaches discipline and unity in diversity. Liberty,..

