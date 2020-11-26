Tata family mourns death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Top honchos of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday mourned the demise of founder Faqir Chand Kohli, famed as the 'Father of Indian IT industry' saying he was a true legend, who laid the foundations for India's spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for a dynamic modern economy.
