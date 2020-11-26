Tata family mourns death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Top honchos of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday mourned the demise of founder Faqir Chand Kohli, famed as the 'Father of Indian IT industry' saying he was a true legend, who laid the foundations for India's spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for a dynamic modern economy.







pic.twitter.com/mLTMthHKcQ



— Tata... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

