Indian IT industry pioneer FC Kohli dead

Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Faqir Chand Kohli, who sowed the seeds of the $190-billion IT industry, has passed away on Thursday. He was 96. The sector's largest company TCS, of which he was the founding chief executive, announced the death of Kohli and said it was the insistence of JRD Tata which got Kohli to join the Tata Group, which now counts on its infotech arm for a bulk of resources.
