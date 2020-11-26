TCS founder, father of Indian IT industry FC Kohli dies at 96

You Might Like

Equity benchmark indices were volatile with a slight positive bias during early hours on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and continue with accommodative stance. At 10:25 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 113 points or 0.28 per cent at 40,296 while the Nifty 50 gained by 31 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,865. Except for Nifty FMCG, IT and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with thin margins. Among stocks, Larsen and Toubro rose by 2.15 per cent to Rs 900 per share. Tata Steel moved up by 1.8 per cent, Cipla by 1 per cent and HCL Technologies by 0.9 per cent.Private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank ticked up by 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. However, those which lost were Hindustan Lever, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970 Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%



Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970

