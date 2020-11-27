Global  
 

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

Zee News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian trials are progressing smoothly with strict adherence to all protocols.
