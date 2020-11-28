Global  
 

Vaccine tour: PM Modi arrives at SII in Pune to review COVID-19 vaccine development

DNA Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D 01:38

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour of the biotech park with officials updating him about the status of the vaccine development. He is...

