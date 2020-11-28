Thane civic body puts land acquisition on hold a 2nd time
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Thane Municipal Corporation in its general body meeting last week put on hold a proposal for the acquisition of land for the bullet train. This is the second time that Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporators have put the proposal on hold.
The proposal is for a 3849.00 sqm land in the name of Thane...
