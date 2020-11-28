Global  
 

PM Modi reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020
PM Modi will be proceeding to Bharat Biotech's facility located at Genome valley, a life sciences cluster about 20 km from the AF base, officials said. Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed byBharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology is now undergoing phase-3 trials. The vaccine is being developed and will be manufactured at Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) facility in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.
