Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar put on ventilator as she battles COVID-19; mother reveals her husband is a fraud

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar who played the role of Gulabo is battling coronavirus and is currently put on a ventilator. Her mother has revealed that her husband has ditched her and is a fraud.
