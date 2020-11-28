Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar put on ventilator as she battles COVID-19; mother reveals her husband is a fraud
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar who played the role of Gulabo is battling coronavirus and is currently put on a ventilator. Her mother has revealed that her husband has ditched her and is a fraud.
