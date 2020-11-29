Divya Bhatnagar of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai battling COVID-19; put on ventilator
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Divya Bhatnagar, who's known for her very popular and successful television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her condition has unfortunately deteriorated and she has been put on a ventilator.
Bhatnagar posted a picture on her Instagram account to inform her fans about her critical health...
Divya Bhatnagar, who's known for her very popular and successful television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her condition has unfortunately deteriorated and she has been put on a ventilator.
Bhatnagar posted a picture on her Instagram account to inform her fans about her critical health...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources