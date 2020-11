Bigg Boss 14: Aly Gony Goes On Rampage After Fight With Kavita



Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was all about Aly V/S Kavita as the audiences witnessed one of the biggest fights of the season break out between the two. What started as a task and a war-of-words.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 04:41 Published 5 days ago

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Old Captains Get Another Chance At Captaincy; Jaan Kumar Sanu Feels Betrayed And Breaks Down



Bigg Boss 14 had a dramatic episode when the captaincy task got cancelled altogether due to the contestants and their behaviour. But, Bigg Boss decided that the house should not be without a captain.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 05:40 Published 1 week ago