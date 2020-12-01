Global  
 

Mumbai Crime: 'Nandgaonkar fans' cheat Andheri resident of Rs 1.5 lakh

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Mumbai Crime: 'Nandgaonkar fans' cheat Andheri resident of Rs 1.5 lakhThe MIDC police have arrested two fraudsters who posed as members of *Shiv Sena* leader Nitin Nandgaonkar Fan Club and cheated an Andheri resident, Sandip Rajput, on the pretext of providing him help from the politician. The accused also took Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant. The accused were identified as Rohit Kamble and Suraj...
