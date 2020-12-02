Global  
 

Jupiter and Saturn to be close in 'The Great Conjunction' on December 21

An extremely rare occurrence will take place in the sky close to midnight on December 21, when two of the biggest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will be seen very close to each other-in what is called 'The Great Conjunction.' At 11:50 PM, the angle between the two planets will be just about 0.1 degrees or 06'06"...
